2-vehicle crash sends SUV into apartment in San Luis Obispo

A two-vehicle accident caused an SUV to crash into the side of an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Royal Way.

A woman who said she was at the scene as the accident unfolded told law enforcement that one of the vehicles involved ran a red light. The vehicles involved were a red Chevrolet Tahoe and a silver Honda.

It's unclear which vehicle reportedly ran the red light.

Ken Allard/KSBY News

At least two people were in the Honda. At least one person was in the Chevrolet.

The number of injuries is not yet known. At least one person was transported by ambulance.

A woman who identified herself as the manager of the Irish Hills Hamlet apartment complex — where the SUV crashed through the side — told KSBY she wasn't sure if the tenants were home at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.