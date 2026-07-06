3 Downtown San Luis Obispo restaurants offering free parking to diners

If you’ve ever used parking as an excuse to skip Downtown San Luis Obispo, you may want to think again.

With the Cultural Arts District parking structure now open, a new program is offering diners two hours of free parking.

"Here we are validating parking for people. They can come down to San Luis Obispo, park for free and eat at La Esquina, and so many people are like, 'What parking structure'?," said La Esquina co-owner Leonard Cohen.

The program lets customers park in the new structure at Nipomo and Palm streets, then receive a voucher for two free hours of parking when they dine at La Esquina, Mama’s Meaball or Mistura.

The owners of the three nearby restaurants say years of construction and road closures during the work were tough on business.

"We've also been the ones who hurt the most, so that's why we're embracing it," Cohen said.

The $43 million structure added around 400 new parking spaces to the city.

Organizers of the parking validation program say they’d love to see even more restaurants, retailers, and other downtown businesses join the program, making it even easier for people to shop, dine, and explore.

"You just show up to a restaurant, enjoy your time, and enjoy your food. You don't worry about a single thing. Then you present that with us, and we give you a voucher and a ticket," said Damian Lopez with Mama's Meatball and Mistura.



To learn more about the program or find participating businesses, click here.