30th annual San Luis Obispo 'Concerts in the Plaza' kicks off downtown

On Friday, June 19, San Luis Obispo's 30th annual "Concerts in the Plaza" kicked off downtown.

Every Friday through Sept. 4, Mission Plaza will host free concerts for community members to enjoy.

Concerts will begin at 5 p.m. and finish at approximately 8 p.m.

R&B group The Groove Collective headlined opening night, alongside reggae artist Ras Danny.

The weekly concert series, which started back in 1995, now draws over 3,200 people each Friday.

Special to this year's celebration is the 30th Anniversary Festival on July 3. Five bands will be performing, with three playing at the Plaza Stage and another two at the Block Party Stage on Broad Street.