360-acre Madonna ranch property for sale in San Luis Obispo

The Madonna Family is selling a ranch that’s been in their family since the early 1970s.

More than 360 acres at the base of Cerro San Luis with seven parcels of land stretching to Foothill Boulevard and a portion of Laguna Lake is taking Calls for Offers, and according to broker Jason Hart of Hart Commercial Real Estate, it’s receiving high interest.

“Probably the most interest I've ever had on any property, as you can imagine. [It has] really been a mix of local individuals, local groups, as well as a lot of people out of state as well,” Hart said.

The owner and daughter of the late Alex Madonna, Cathie Twisselman, posted on Facebook May 6 trying to garner more attention for the Alberti Ranch, a place where she and her husband, Rowly, were married.

“So you imagine it's got tremendous sentimental value to them,” Hart said.

According to Hart, they’ve received social media concerns over what people believe to be plans to develop the property but Hart explained that wouldn’t be in the cards until 2035 during the General Plan Update and that they’d love to have the property preserved.

“Well, I think, ideally, they would love somebody to come in and buy it as a ranch and keep it in its present form or possibly put it into a conservatory,” Hart said.

He adds that there has been interest from land conservation groups and people interested in buying it with the intent to preserve it as possible open space. The property hit the market in mid-April with the deadline for the call to offers on May 28.