UPDATE: 4 injured in multi-casualty incident in San Luis Obispo

UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): Officials with CAL FIRE say the scene is stable and no additional airborne hazards or patients have been identified.

Officials with the San Luis Obispo Department of Public Health are on scene and investigating the incident.

——

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo is responding to a multi-casualty incident near Ontario Road.

Officials say four people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Additional crews remain on scene, and the HAZMAT 1 team is also responding.

The public is urged to use caution in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.