45 years on the sidelines: Meet Cal Poly football's long-time chain crew member Bill Fairbanks

After working 226 Cal Poly football games from the sidelines, there’s not a lot Bill Fairbanks hasn’t seen.

“This is my happy place right here,” Fairbanks said looking around Mustang Memorial Field.

Since Saturday, September 20, 1980, Fairbanks’ happy place has been on the sidelines where at 18 years old, he filled in as a member of the chain crew responsible for marking the line of scrimmage, the down number, and line to gain on the gridiron. Forty-five years later, he's still there every home game.

“He closed up shop on Saturday and would go to all the home games," said Vic Eklund, longtime San Luis Obispo High School football head coach and Cal Poly football alum. "It's quite phenomenal. He's never missed a game.”

Fairbanks streak remains untarnished having been there through 140 home wins and 86 home losses. He was there for the season the Mustangs won a National Championship in 1980 as well as countless other moments that still stick with him to this day.

“I remember celebrating the UC Davis win at about the 25-yard line down," Fairbanks said as he pointed out different places he was standing throughout the field. "You almost remember where you were for some of the great moments.”

It’s a special responsibility; one that comes with the perks of an unbeatable view that he and his crew get to enjoy.

“That's where you get the best view and you get to watch and see what's going on out there on the field," Eklund said.

Next to Eklund on the crew is his son, Nate, who was a standout in the football program. Others include people like Matt Cava who has been one of Fairbanks' closest friends. But if you look out at the sidelines or see him at the Stampede Club Tailgate, you'll notice that he's cultivated countless relationships over the years.

“He's been around. He knows who every player is. He knows the history of the school. He knows the history of the community. He knows what the community really is all about because he lives it also,” Eklund said.

However, once it's game time, it's all business. Many of the others on the chain gang explained that Fairbanks is the reason the whole operation runs smoothly thanks to his willingness to help with whatever is needed before taking the reins with the down marker.

“I'm locked in, I'm focused, I'm having fun talking to my friends and it's a great time," Fairbanks added.

It’s a job that goes under the radar but one Fairbanks and his crew do seamlessly. When talking to Bill, there’s a laundry list of people that have helped keep his perfect attendance intact and when asked how long he’ll keep it up, he said he hopes to do it for another 10-15 years.