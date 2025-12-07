49th Annual Child Spree event hosted at San Luis Obispo Old Navy

The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa is getting into the spirit of giving with their Child Spree event.

When Ricki Lacy was five years old, she got to go shopping as part of Child Spree, hosted by the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. Now, she gets to bring her children to the same event.

“Well, I was homeless for four years, ten years ago, and I had three kids," Lacy said. "It means a lot to see the community to come together. You know, just even in the time of the season or even any time of the year, like, I always want to give back to the community.”

For 29 years, the Rotary Club has been helping children in need through winter shopping sprees. This year, each of the 100 students chosen from local schools was given $150 to pick out new clothes at Old Navy.

Mary Verdin is the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa president.

“There's nothing better at the holiday season than seeing children smiling, getting to pick a toy from our toy box, getting to hang out with Santa, and getting a picture," Verdin said. "It's just really heartwarming and a great way to start the season.”

Melanie Castillo brought her sister Isabella after she got to go on a spree when she was younger.

“So seeing them come get that same opportunity is a big, full-circle moment," Castillo said. "I think it's just a great opportunity for a lot of the kids that don't have the money to be able to get all these clothes, especially during the wintertime.”

Isabella said she enjoys having this opportunity while she is in school.

“It means a lot to me," Castillo said. "Actually, I've been kind of needing a new wardrobe, and so this just makes it better."

To find information on more of the Rotary Club's work and to look into next year's event, visit their website.