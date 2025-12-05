49th annual holiday parade to light up Downtown San Luis Obispo

Downtown San Luis Obispo is preparing for the return of its annual holiday parade, and on Thursday, city officials released some reminders for those planning to attend.

The parade is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5 and will run for about two hours. The City is urging drivers in the area during that time to use extreme caution, as many families with small children will be present, and it can be difficult to see at night.

Pedestrians are asked to respect all barricades and street closures, and to stay on the sidewalk or outside the barricade fences at all times.

Attendees are encouraged to leave pets at home.

As far as getting to the parade goes, the City recommends that attendees carpool, ride the bus, walk, or bike to the parade.

All downtown parking will be free on Friday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. both on the street and in the parking garages. Transit buses will be operating on their regular schedule.

The parade will begin on Palm Street near the historic Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa and will wind through downtown, ending near the Creamery Marketplace on Nipomo Street.

Downtown businesses are open during the day of the parade, city officials ask that people do not leave personal items unattended to save a spot.

There will be more than 80 participants in the holiday parade, and you get to decide the parade winners!

Online voting will open Friday, December 5 on the Downtown SLO website: Review the parade lineup and vote here [slocity.us18.list-manage.com].