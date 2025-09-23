80-year-old sexual predator will remain in state hospital

A San Luis Obispo County jury has found that an 80-year-old man is a sexually violent predator and should remain in the custody of the California Department of State Hospitals.

The finding came after a two-week trial where jurors heard evidence about Zoran Petrovic's criminal history.

Petrovic was previously convicted of three sexually violent crimes, including two in San Luis Obispo County.

The district attorney says in 2006, he was convicted of committing a lewd act upon a child under 14 and possessing child pornography.

After violating parole in 2010, he was again found guilty of possessing child pornography.

Petrovic has been at Coalinga State Hospital since 2013 and has reportedly refused to participate in any sex offender treatment programs.

District Attorney Dan Dow says the verdict ensures Petrovic remains where he cannot threaten the community.