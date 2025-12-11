84th Poly Royal Rodeo set for landmark return to Spanos Stadium

The Poly Royal Rodeo is riding back into Cal Poly’s biggest outdoor venue and it’s shaping up to be one for the record books.

The 84th annual event will return to Alex G. Spanos Stadium April 9–11, 2026, nearly doubling its audience capacity and offering a new experience for fans.

The rodeo last bucked into Spanos Stadium in 2019, drawing record-breaking crowds before a COVID-19 pause and stadium upgrades moved the event to the smaller Sander Arena. Now, with renovations complete, organizers say the timing is perfect for a grand return.

“For the past several years, we’ve been working toward returning to the larger stadium,” said Cal Poly Rodeo coach Ben Londo.

This year’s rodeo also coincides with Cal Poly’s 125th anniversary, adding extra significance to one of the university’s most beloved traditions.

College rodeo athletes from across the West Coast will compete in classic events like barrel racing, roping, bronc riding and bull riding.

Concerts will follow each night’s performance, with artists to be announced.

Last year’s rodeo drew nearly 3,000 standing-room-only attendees for three straight nights but Spanos Stadium can host more than 11,000 fans per show.

The event will be funded through sponsorships, donors and ticket sales, with all proceeds supporting the Cal Poly Rodeo Program.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 11, 2026.