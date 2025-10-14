Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
86-year-old man reported missing in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
James Michael Quinn
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for an at-risk missing man.

A family member reported 86-year-old James Quinn missing on Monday, Oct. 13, after he went for a walk and did not return home.

Sheriff's officials say Quinn was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Charles Drive in the San Luis Obispo Country Club area.

Quinn is described as 5'7" tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a hood, a blue shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.

