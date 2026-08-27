A collision shuts down Highway 101 near San Luis Obispo

California Highway Patrol says an accident shut down parts of Highway 101 overnight.

CHP reported that a truck had been involved in a collision on the southbound side of the highway near Old Stagecoach Road in San Luis Obispo.

It says the crash was reported around 11:15 p.m.

The entire freeway was shut down by 11:45 p.m.

Around 2:40 a.m CHP says one lane of the highway was re-opened.

CalFire responded to the accident alongside the Highway patrol.

UPDATE: CHP reports that both lanes were re-opened around 3 a.m.

