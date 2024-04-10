A new park is replacing a community garden in SLO. Residents say it's a 'good change'

What was once a run-down community garden in San Luis Obispo will soon be a new park.

Construction was started at the end of 2023 on the formerly city-owned community garden off of Broad and Lincoln streets. Residents say they are looking forward to the soon-to-be North Broad Street Neighborhood Park.

“That was the most neglected garden in San Luis Obispo,” community member Thomas Everett explained. Everett is the owner of The Refinery Salon on the corner and grew up seeing the community garden and is glad that the park is taking its place.

City of San Luis Obispo

After community input back in 2017, the park, which is situated right next to an on- and off-ramp to Highway 101, will include an open play space, public bookcase, garden planter boxes, motion-censored lighting, security cameras, a walking path and other amenities.

Nearby residents hope the park will bring about a safer feel to the area.

“It was kind of rundown," 15-year resident Daniel Talley explained of the former community garden. "I think it's a good change that they added."

“It's a kind of a scary off-ramp and on-ramp," Everett said of the location. "But I think the park will help slow it down a little bit because there'll be children everywhere.”

They are also hoping some of the amenities will keep the park safer.

“I'm also kind of grateful because there's been a homeless community down there," Talley said. "I think that will clear them out."

“I personally think it's going to help the homeless problem because it's now going to be regulated," Everett added. "It's going to be lit up. People are going to be watching it. There's going to be children there. I think it's going to be a great asset to this whole community.”

According to the city, the North Broad Street Neighborhood Park is expected to be completed in June of this year.