A.T. Still University celebrates new San Luis Obispo campus with welcome picnic

A.T. Still University opened its doors in San Luis Obispo on September 30th.

The medical university hosted a welcome picnic for incoming students at its new 65,000-square-foot campus.

The new location sits inside the former Mindbody headquarters on Tank Farm Road.

"It's amazing, it's a beautiful location. I'm actually really excited that we're kind of expanding past outside of Santa Maria, because it gives us an opportunity to kind of reach another community aside from Santa Barbara County," said student Jamin Magness.

The university was previously located in Santa Maria but closed over the summer.

University leaders say the goal of the new campus is to train healthcare workers to fill jobs on the Central Coast.