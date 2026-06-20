AB 1876 passes the assembly, now it's heading to the senate

Assembly Bill 1876, authored by District 30 Assembly Member Dawn Addis, would make it illegal for health insurance plans in California to deny coverage or benefits to someone based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

"AB 1876 would codify the federal anti-discrimination provisions of the Affordable Care Act into California state law in the face of the federal administration rollback of discrimination protections," Addis said.

Addis said the bill is a response to providers proactively withholding services out of concern they will not be reimbursed or will face federal scrutiny.

"That is vital in the face of what we've seen with providers proactively not providing services because they are afraid those services will not be paid for, or there will be attacks from the federal government, so it will prevent that from happening," Addis said.

Addis and supporters of the bill held a press conference Friday morning, joined by Trevor Norcross, vice president of the GALA Pride and Diversity Center board of directors in San Luis Obispo County, and his daughter, Lily Norcross, a 17-year-old transgender youth from Arroyo Grande.

"She is incredibly courageous and brave and has been directly attacked and maligned, and had false allegations levied against her, and has never wavered and has always stood strong against those. When, especially, you've got a kid doing that, how can you not support them? How can you not fight alongside them?" Trevor Norcross said.

Norcross said his family has been able to find care, but that other families have faced greater challenges.

"We've felt the impacts through them and have known that this is an issue of critical importance," Norcross said.

Not everyone supports the bill. Greg Burt, vice president of California Family Council, said if passed, the bill "removes insurers' discretion to assess medical necessity, long-term risks, and evolving scientific evidence, particularly when the patient is a minor."

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the bill on June 23.

