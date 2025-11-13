Activists line Higuera street during 'Signs of Fascism' silent demonstration

Local activists raised concerns on Wednesday over the Trump administration's latest actions during the Signs of Fascism silent demonstration in San Luis Obispo.

Dozens of people took to Higuera Street at 3 p.m. to stage the quiet demonstration.

Organizers say the protest was part of a nationwide movement highlighting the growing concerns about fascism in the United States.

Participants dressed in black and each held up a poster that reportedly identified a sign of fascism present in America.

Activists lined the street in front of the Creekside Community to create the visual statement.

They were also spaced out in an effort to allow passing vehicles to read and absorb the definitions of fascism as they drove by.

Signs of Fascism demonstrations are also being held this week across the country, including in Cincinnati, Ohio and in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County.