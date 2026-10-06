Addis, Kessler outline priorities as race for California Assembly District 30 enters final weeks

Voters in California's Assembly District 30 will soon decide who will represent the nearly 500,000 people who live along much of the Central Coast.

The district includes parts of Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties. According to California Secretary of State voter registration data cited in interviews with the candidates, about 17% of voters live in Santa Cruz County, 29% live in Monterey County and more than 50% live in San Luis Obispo County.

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Incumbent Democratic Assemblymember Dawn Addis of Morro Bay is seeking a third term. Republican challenger Shannon Kessler of Arroyo Grande is attempting to unseat her.

Both candidates encouraged residents to participate in the election.

"Everyone should come out to voice what they want for their representation during this vital election. This is one time where everyone gets a say in how they want the future to be," Addis said.

Kessler said voters should evaluate California's direction and whether current leadership is addressing their concerns.

Healthcare emerged as a major issue for both candidates.

Addis pointed to her role as chair of the Assembly Health Budget Subcommittee and said she is working to reduce healthcare costs and improve access to care.

"I am the chair of the Health Budget Subcommittee for the State Assembly, and we are working to bring drug prices down, as well as health care costs down, and make health care more accessible so that life is more affordable here on the Central Coast," Addis said.

Addis also highlighted funding she said was secured for healthcare initiatives on the Central Coast, including a study examining the possibility of opening a medical school in the region and loan repayment assistance aimed at attracting physicians.

Kessler linked healthcare challenges to the region's high cost of living and housing affordability issues.

"I've spoken at our supervisors' meetings on behalf of a couple of housing projects, and the health care leaders that were speaking there told us that that's one of their most challenging problems, is getting workers to come here, to move here," Kessler said.

Kessler said families are being priced out of California and argued that state regulations are contributing to higher costs for residents and businesses.

"The cost of living. We're dealing with the challenges in healthcare, the fact that our children are moving away. All of these are California state issues that cannot be blamed on the current federal administration," Kessler said.

Hear more from District 30 candidate Shannon Kessler:

Shannon Kessler, Candidate for State Assembly District 30

The candidates also differed on immigration policy.

Addis highlighted legislation she supported that she said would provide legal remedies for people who are falsely arrested or detained by immigration enforcement officers.

"California just passed the largest set of immigration protections in our nation, fighting back against Trump and rogue ICE agents. One of those was one of my bills, which is to allow people, if they are falsely arrested, if they are falsely detained, to be able to bring a private lawsuit against those ICE officers or against the private police who commit those harms," Addis said.

Hear more from District 30 incumbent Dawn Addis:

Dawn Addis, Incumbent Candidate for State Assembly District 30

Kessler said she supports law enforcement and immigration compliance through legal pathways.

"I do come from a law enforcement family, and I will absolutely back the blue. I feel that they need to know that the legislature in California, the state leaders, have their back," Kessler said.

The candidates also identified additional priorities.

Addis pointed to work involving education, student data privacy, artificial intelligence and environmental considerations tied to major projects proposed for the Central Coast.

Kessler expressed support for expanding oil production in California, reducing some regulatory burdens on agriculture, increasing water storage capacity and continuing her advocacy through the Save Girls' Sports organization, which opposes transgender athletes competing in girls' sports.

On education, Kessler said she supports public schools but believes changes are needed to improve student outcomes.

Addis said her office works closely with local governments and constituents throughout the district and emphasized efforts to secure state funding for the Central Coast.

The election will be held on Nov. 3.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

