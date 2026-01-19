Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo plans $220 million hospital expansion

A major expansion is planned for Adventist Health Sierra Vista, with millions of dollars in work being poured into the dated facility over the coming years.

The hospital, located on Murray Avenue in San Luis Obispo, has been part of the community for decades and was purchased by Adventist Health in March 2024.

Ryan Ashlock, president of Adventist Health Central Coast, says they’re allocating $220 million toward the hospital’s expansion.

“What that means is a new emergency department and trauma center, new labor and delivery and post-partum units, new operating and procedure rooms, a new ICU as well, and then also enhanced in-patient spaces for our patients, so we’re really excited about being able to make such a significant investment,” Ashlock said.

Adventist Health Sierra Vista Details of the planned expansion at Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo

He says the project is currently in the planning stages, with groundbreaking expected in 2028. Completion of the project will happen at various stages, and is anticipated to fully wrap up by 2032.

“The way in which we are phasing this project will ensure there is no disruption to care to our patients as we go through this construction,” Ashlock said.

“We are in an old facility and we know that, you can see that when you come onto our campus, and as the county’s only trauma center, NICU, the place that does high-risk deliveries, it’s really important that where we are delivering that care is in facilities that reflect the quality that’s being provided from within it,” he added.

Renderings for the work show a portion of the hospital will extend beyond the current building.

Adventist Health Sierra Vista A rendering shows a portion of the planned expansion at Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo

Ashlock says bays in the emergency department will expand from 9 to 17, “which is going to be critical,” he said, while noting that the hospital does not currently have enough beds to support patient volume in the ER.

He says there will also be private rooms for admitted patients.

“Adventist Health is here and committed to this community for the long term. We are tremendously honored and blessed to be able to be here in this community, and this investment reflects our commitment to San Luis Obispo County and is just one of the significant investments that’s to come for us here and into the future,” Ashlock said.