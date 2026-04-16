Affordable housing units coming to Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo

Construction is well underway on a new two-phase affordable housing development at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo. The project will ultimately bring 105 homes to the community.

Phase 1, known as Balay Ko on Monterey, broke ground in November 2024 and is now midway through construction.

According to San Luis Obispo Housing Coordinator David Amini, this portion of the project will provide 55 affordable housing units for residents ages 55 and older. The development will also feature about 4,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

Local businesses have their eyes on the changes coming to the neighborhood. Lindsey Johnson, manager at Clippers Barbershop across the street from the site, said they are looking forward to the development opening.

“It’s going to have so much more foot traffic,” Johnson said. “Obviously, for us, that’s going to be good because we have a barbershop and old men love us, so they’ll come in whenever.”

Work on Phase 2, dubbed Monterey Family Apartments, is expected to begin next month. It will provide affordable housing units for families, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

Amini says that once both phases are complete, the development will help San Luis Obispo meet its affordable housing goals by 2028.

“We’re looking forward to both phases being under construction, and for the next couple years wrapping up and being really a great amenity for our city,” he said. “We’re making pretty good progress in low-income housing. I think we’re a little over 50% complete with our goals.”