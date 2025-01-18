After pushback, school district indicates intent to keep transitional kindergarten

School district officials in San Luis Obispo indicated their intent Friday to keep transitional kindergarten classes from being cut following significant pushback by concerned residents.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent Eric Prater announced the update in a statement late Friday.

The statement said the superintendent's office, the district's transitional kindergarten team and the district's teachers association "came together to explore creative solutions that will allow us to keep the TK program intact in the 2025-26 school year and beyond."

The school district considered cutting the program in the face of an $8.6 million budget deficit spurred by the loss of one-time pandemic funding, less money coming from Diablo Canyon, and a transitional kindergarten program not funded by the state.

"We will continue to pursue state and local funding while working proactively with our elected leaders," the statement continued. "I have been in communication with Assemblymember Dawn Addis, who has committed to working with us, along with other basic aid districts in California, to find an innovative solution to current policy."

The announcement followed days of intense public meetings, where concerned residents, parents and staff raised alarm over the potential cuts to the program.

"We feel that we can contain costs and keep the program aligned to its current model," the statement said. "I am confident we will maintain this valuable educational opportunity for our children."

Superintendent Prater in the statement said officials will present a "formal and detailed reduction list" for discussion at the board meeting on Feb. 4. No action will be taken at the meeting.

The board "will be asked" to take formal action to address the budget deficit at a Feb. 18 meeting, the statement said.

