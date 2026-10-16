ALO opens first San Luis Obispo County store

ALO, the popular activewear and lifestyle company opened its first store in San Luis Obispo County on Friday, October 16 in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The new store is located at 879 Higuera Street where an Athleta store was previously located and, before that, a Gap store.

ALO is a Los Angeles-based brand known for its activewear and studio-to-street clothing. The company launched in 2007 and has since expanded with stores around the world.

The San Luis Obispo location will be open seven days a week with varying hours.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.