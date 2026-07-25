Annual Lobsterfest in Edna Valley

Seafood lovers and wine enthusiasts will have two chances to enjoy one of the Central Coast's signature summer community events as Chamisal Vineyards hosts its annual Lobsterfest on Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The popular event combines a traditional New England-style lobster boil with the scenic backdrop of Edna Valley wine country.

Guests will kick off the evening with estate wines, a fresh oyster bar, and passed appetizers before sitting down for the main attraction.

Chamisal Vineyards

The lobster boil features lobster, prawns, artichokes, corn on the cob, potatoes and garlic bread, all served family-style as the meal is poured directly onto butcher paper-covered tables.

The evening also includes gelato and live music.

Organizers say the annual gathering celebrates the best of the Central Coast, bringing together fresh seafood, local wine and a festive summer atmosphere.

Reservations are required, and tickets are expected to sell out: https://chamisalvineyards.com/events/lobsterfest/