Annual Pickle Festival Fundraiser aims to help feed local seniors

The annual Pickle Festival Fundraiser came back to the Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo.

Saturday's event celebrated all things pickled. Organizers say guests got to enjoy pickled foods and drinks, live music, local vendors, activities, and more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Meals That Connect, a senior nutrition program in San Luis Obispo County. Alissa Madden, the Board Chair for Meals That Connect, says the program provides about 200,000 meals for seniors throughout the year. Marla Cutiss, Board Treasurer for Meals That Connect, says around 450 volunteers help distribute that food for local seniors.