Anti-ICE protests happening across the Central Coast

On Tuesday, community members across the Central Coast gathered to speak out against recent action taken by ICE.

Organizers of a vigil in San Luis Obispo say it was to honor of all of the people, freedoms, and ideals they say were lost in 2025.

"I'm just so opposed to what Ice is doing to people across the nation." said Carie Randolph, a participant from Arroyo Grande.

Participants at the vigil placed flowers with what they say were wins for 2025, and positive thoughts for the new year written on them.

"Growing from the darkness, and we're in very dark times right now." said Randolph.

The vigil hosted by 50-50-1 San Luis Obispo wasn't the only anti-ice gathering in the area... protesters also gathered in Paso Robles.

"What they are doing to the children, what they're doing to American citizens, not just to immigrants. We are a land of immigrants, we were built on immigration." said Janice Stevens, a protester from Paso Robles.

"They're breaking laws. There's no due process, they're taking Americans off the street along with immigrants, breaking of families." said Lisa-Ann Galati, one of the protest organizers with the Paso Robles Democratic Club.

Attendees at both events say they are hoping for change at the state and federal level.

"We're just writing letters to Jimmy Panetta, he is our local representative here." said Galati.

"We've been trying to use our voice and stand up." said Stevens.