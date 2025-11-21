Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Applications open for new affordable housing complex in San Luis Obispo

NEW SLO AFFORDABLE HOUSING VO.00_00_11_01.Still001.jpg
KSBY
Meadow Creek Apartments under construction off Bridge Street in San Luis Obispo.
Posted

The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) is preparing to open a new affordable housing community.

Meadow Creek Apartments offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for working families, seniors, and community members with limited incomes.

The apartments will also have two laundry facilities, a community courtyard,a playground, and EV charging stations.

The new complex is located at 279 Bridge Street near the South Hills open space.

According to HASLO, rent will be based on unit size and income restrictions. Applicants must meet certain income and occupancy standards

To apply, visit MeadowCreekSLO.com or call HASLO at (805) 234-9640 for more information.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

