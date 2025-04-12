Are shopping habits changing due to inflation and potential tariffs?

With potential tariffs and general inflation making the cost of many things more expensive, some people on the Central Coast say they are preparing to change their spending habits.

Local shopper Deanna Floyd says she and her husband have already discussed areas where they’ll have to cut down if prices continue to increase.

“I love to buy from small shops and that’s the gift that I give to my friends, my family, but that may have to be reined in just a bit.”

She says she’s cutting out things like hobbies and Disneyland tickets in order to afford a trip to visit her husband’s family.

“He has family in Japan and we’re just trying to prioritize that now. Like, we just save our money to be able to go to Japan, visit the family, instead being able to do the ‘fun’ money stuff,” Floyd shared.

Other shoppers like Shannon Salsa recognize the potential of rising costs but aren’t feeling as worried about their shopping experience.

“Me personally, no. I think this is a short-term problem for a long-term fix,” she expressed.

Craig Karlstrom says he has been planning on making some large purchases like a refrigerator and an electric car.

He says that the tariffs, specifically, are now making him consider other factors when shopping.

“I will probably research what vehicles are made in what countries,” Karlstrom said. “That might be sooner than later, we’ve got 90 days ticking.”