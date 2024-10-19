ARTober in SLO highlights 5 different non-profit arts and culture organizations

For Arts and Humanities month in San Luis Obispo, the city is bringing back ARTober for its second year.

The month-long celebration, put on by the city’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism, aims to bring awareness to the various work of different non-profits each week. The featured organizations include the SLO Film Center at the Palm Theatre, SLO Museum of Art, SLO Repertory Theatre, the History Center of San Luis Obispo County, and SLO County Arts.

“It's [to] make sure the community is more aware of what we even have in San Luis Obispo," said Jacqui Clark-Charlesworth, City of SLO Tourism and Community Promotions Manager. "SLO really punches far above its weight when it comes to arts and culture for a town our size.“

Clark-Charlesworth added that it’s not only a way for organizations to receive community recognition but also a way for community members to get out and experience the full extent of art and culture in San Luis Obispo, including the popular Piano in the Plaza open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Mission Plaza.

“We rely and this industry relies on residents and visitors alike to get out there and support them and get out to appreciate all that we have within our community and we're so lucky to have,“ Clark-Charlesworth said.

ARTober continues through Oct. 31. For more information on what's happening the rest of the month, click here.