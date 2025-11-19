Assault at SLO Transit Center leads to arrest in Grover Beach

Police say a 57-year-old homeless man was attacked early Saturday morning at the City transit center on Palm Street and Osos Street.

The assault happened just after 8 a.m., when another man allegedly struck the victim several times with a four-foot metal pipe in what investigators describe as an unprovoked attack.

The suspect reportedly attempted to deliver a third blow, but the victim escaped by crossing the street.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the suspect took off from the scene by boarding an RTA bus.

Working with transit officials, officers learned he exited the bus in Pismo Beach around 9 a.m.

South county agencies were immediately alerted and provided with a suspect description.

Just before 11 a.m., Grover Beach Police detained a man matching that description.

SLOPD officers responded and confirmed the suspect as 45-year-old Robert Torres, who is also a homeless man.

Torres was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with no bail.

Authorities say the victim has injuries but is expected to recover.