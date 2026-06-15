Astronaut Victor Glover returns to Cal Poly after historic moon mission

Cal Poly alum and NASA astronaut Victor Glover will return to campus on Monday, speaking at the Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event sold out shortly after they went on sale. Cal Poly has arranged a live broadcast online of the speech on the Cal Poly website. The icon indicating where to click for the speech is expected to appear closer to the time of the speech.

Glover served as the pilot of the Artemis II mission in April, a 10-day journey from Earth to the dark side of the moon and back.

NASA NASA media distributed image of the Astronauts on the Artemis II mission which circled the moon in April, 2026.

In 1999, Glover earned a general engineering degree from Cal Poly.

He went on to serve as a test pilot in the U.S. Navy and attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey. That path eventually led him to NASA.

Since the Artemis II mission, Glover has emerged as a global ambassador for the next generation of diverse explorers, some of whom might be “learning by doing” on the Cal Poly campus.

In 2025, Cal Poly awarded Glover an honorary doctorate. His wife, Dionna, is also a Cal Poly alum. Their daughter, Genesis, is also a Mustang, graduating with a degree in biological sciences.

Cal Poly University - Photographer Joe Johnson In 2025, Cal Poly awarded Victor Glover an honorary doctorate. He is pictured with his wife, Dionna, who is also a Cal Poly alum.

Her younger sister, Maya, an architecture major, reportedly helped re-establish Black Greek-letter organizations on campus.

"Coming to Cal Poly knowing I already had an older sibling here definitely was just a massive comfort," said Genesis' younger sister, Maya, an architecture major, who reportedly helped re-establish Black Greek-letter organizations on campus.

A third sister is also a Mustang, and a fourth is currently in high school.

While Glover holds many titles, the one he is most proud of is "dad."

"I don't know, we might have an astronaut, but whatever they do, I'm going to be cheering them from the sidelines," Glover previously said. "Whatever dreams they can dream, they can catch them, so I just want them to know that."

KSBY Victor Glover's speech is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center.

San Luis Obispo Community Reporter Jessica Roe will be at the event Monday and will have more on KBSY news at 10 and 11 p.m.

If you have a story idea you would like to send Jessica, you can email her at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

