Atascadero homeless organization celebrates new construction project for families

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in Atascadero celebrated the launch of a new facility, the Balay Ko Family Resource Center, with a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 6.

The center will provide an additional 30 beds to the community, an expansion the organization deemed necessary for its growing waitlist.

According to the ECHO Shelter, one out of 10 school-aged children in San Luis Obispo County experiences homelessness. The purpose of this 7,200 square foot building is to serve families with children, offering an activity room, a workforce training classroom and private spaces.

The event featured an address from ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis, who was joined by California State Senator John Laird and County Supervisor Heather Moreno. A former ECHO Graduate from the 90-day Shelter Program also shared their experiences.

“We are so excited because right now we're out of room. We have people on a waitlist, people who want the resources at our 90-day program, and so we are just looking forward to this groundbreaking that just happened and ribbon cutting in about a year,” Lewis said.

There are two ECHO locations in North County, each providing overnight sleep facilities and food. The organization was established in 2001 with the motivation to assist residents in securing a job and sustainable housing.

There are currently over 300 individuals with families on ECHO’s waitlist. The nonprofit’s campaign, “Building Hope & Home,” is a $6 million fundraising initiative supporting this shelter expansion.

