Atascadero man arrested in connection with San Luis Obispo burglary

Police say a 55-year-old Atascadero man has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary that happened earlier this month in San Luis Obispo.

Officers say they looked into a reported burglary near Carpenter and Hathway streets on June 16. During the investigation, detectives identified David Hull as a person of interest.

On June 19 authorities conducted a probation compliance search of Hull's home and cars. Authorities said evidence gathered during the search led to Hull's arrest on charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and a probation violation.

Hull was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Investigators say the case remains active and are examining whether Hull may be connected to several recent burglaries and thefts reported in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective J. Koznek at 805-594-8005. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.