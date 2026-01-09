Attention foodies: New restaurants opening up shop in San Luis Obispo County

There's some good news for local foodies. Several restaurants are opening up new locations in San Luis Obispo County.

Petra, a popular Mediterranean restaurant located on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, is opening a new storefront at SLO Public Market.

The restaurant is expected to open the first week of February, and we're told customers can expect all of Petra's classics.

"They can expect everything that they've come to know and love about Petra throughout the years. Nothing too different, but we do have some really fun surprises in store as well for this new location," said general manager Jessica Walker.

Also coming soon to the SLO Public Market is Goshi, a Japanese restaurant with a longtime location in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The new location will serve up traditional Japanese cuisine, including sushi, noodles, and soups.

In northern San Luis Obispo County, Happy Bites Atascadero opened in late December. It serves tortas, savory crepes, boba drinks, and more.

The new restaurant takes the place of The Taco Stand at 8075 El Camino Real. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

And Mosey's Burgers, which has a beachside location in Cayucos, is expected to open a new restaurant soon in Morro Bay.