Avila Ranch to enter next phase of development

Three years after development broke ground, people are calling Avila Ranch home.

"It's been a great community to live in," said Rose Russo, a resident of Avila Ranch.

She and her husband, Chris, moved into Avila Ranch two years ago and have seen a lot of its development.

"These houses didn't exist," said Russo. "We were probably in one of the earlier stages, besides the homes down by the pond."

Work on Avila Ranch broke ground in 2022, and since then, the developers have stuck to a phased timeline. Now in phases two and three, Trumark Homes is hoping to get the go-ahead for the next steps.

"We've got probably just under 100 homes left to build in phases two and three. Beyond that, we've got phase four, which will be some multi-family, some duplexes and triplexes," said Joseph Lowert, the director of sales for Trumark Homes.

He says phase five will be constructed before phase four.

"Phase five is going to be some larger single-family homes," said Lowert.

Residents say they don't think they'll notice the swap, but do add that they were looking forward to the parks that were outlined in phase four.

"I'm really looking forward to the sports complex," said Emily Murray, who lives in Avila Ranch.

"One thing I want to make sure is that [phase] four doesn't get left behind," said Chris Russo. "And so we'd end up with a bunch of houses and then somehow someway the developer says we don't have the money to complete the plan for parks. That would be my big concern."

The final plans for phase five are set to be discussed and voted on by the San Luis Obispo City Council at Tuesday night's meeting.

"The final map is a legal document that is recorded with the county recorder's office and actually subdivides the land," said Gabriel Munoz-Morris, the SLO Community Development Civil Engineer. "So the phase five final map will create 101 housing lots, as well as four open space lots, two park lots and two commercial property lots."

Roadwork will also be included in this phase, including on Buckley Road.

Click here to view the plan that will be discussed at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.