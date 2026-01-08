Baby born prematurely on Christmas reunited with first responders who saved life

One year later, a "Christmas Miracle" is coming full circle.

A newborn, born prematurely at home on Christmas in 2024, survived against the odds thanks to local first responders who provided care before rushing the baby to Sierra Vista hospital in San Luis Obispo.

On Wednesday, the now one-year-old and family met again with the CAL FIRE and San Luis Ambulance crews who helped save the child's life.

"We turned over the patient to Dr. Van Scoy and the team at Sierra Vista and we're just here for a wonderful outcome, JJ celebrating his first birthday, and we're just overjoyed that we can be a part of it, and it reminds us of why we do what we do and how proud we are to serve the community," said CAL FIRE Capt. Connor Pompa.

The emotional celebration took place at the hospital where the baby spent several months in the NICU before going home last year on Mother's Day.

