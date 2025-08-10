Back-to-school event lets visitors enjoy last days before school year begins

Community members were invited to a day full of curiosity, learning, and fun in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

It was the county public library's Back-to-School Extravaganza at Cuesta College.

Visitors were greeted with a handful of activities, including "Touch-a-Truck" — described as a popular interactive attraction featuring squad cars, big trucks, and engines from various county departments.

"Today is a fun day to enjoy the last few days of summer on the beautiful San Luis Obispo Cuesta College campus," said Erica Thatcher, SLO County Libraries' marketing coordinator. "We have a day of learning, exploration, curiosity, and fun for families."

Visitors also had the opportunity to experience performances from a local drumming group and a local dance group.

The free-to-attend event also featured carnival games, food trucks, a treasure hunt, storybook characters, and a "Curiosities Sideshow."