Ballot drop boxes open early in San Luis Obispo County

Official ballot drop boxes opened early in San Luis Obispo County after the elections office completed preparations ahead of schedule.

18 official ballot drop boxes opened on Thursday, October 1, after having previously been scheduled to open on October 5 and 6.

According to the SLO County Elections Office, the drop boxes were opened after ballots and voter information guides were approved for delivery starting September 30.

In a press release, County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said, “Opening our official drop boxes at the same time means voters who are ready to make their choices can return their ballots right away using a secure County ballot drop box.”

A list of the ballot drop box locations can be found on the SLO County website or through this link.