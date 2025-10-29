Ballots being counted for upcoming special election

Votes are already being counted at the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorders Office, but with only one week until election night, County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says there are still many outstanding ballots.

"In San Luis Obispo County, our voters are definitely turning out, much higher than the regular state average, which our turnout as of this (Tuesday) morning statewide was about 21%. And in San Luis Obispo County, we're almost at 36%," Cano said.

She says that of that 36%, 80% of ballots were returned by mail, 15% by drop box, and 5% in person.

San Luis Obispo County residents say the election is definitely on their mind.

"Just keeping in mind how it's going to affect the people around you, and at the end of the day, it just matters what you believe in," said Katie Ramirez of San Luis Obispo.

"I just put my ballot in the mail on Sunday," said Beatrice Rienhoff, also of San Luis Obispo.

Cano says that if you haven't submitted your ballot yet, there is still time.

"I would highly recommend that, if they, if voters are going to want to mail their ballot, to make sure that it gets postmarked at a post office," Cano said.

She adds that having only one contest on the ballot makes this election unique.

"I think the other unique thing about this election is that it was called 74 days before Election Day," Cano said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4