Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival returns to Fremont Theater this weekend

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is returning to the Fremont Theater this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, viewers will be able to watch a lineup of films showcasing mountain culture, environmental stewardship, and the thrill of exploration.

Each evening will reportedly feature six films, ranging from high-adrenaline expeditions to intimate accounts of people's travels.

"This year, there were more films that have feeling to me or have inspired the audiences at the couple of shows we've done so far to go out and do something," Paul Fish, the producer of the festival, said. "It really is wonderful."

This year marks the festival’s 50th anniversary. San Luis Obispo is the third stop on the festival's World Tour.

Organizers say proceeds from the festival will go toward several local organizations, including the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo, Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers, the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, and the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

"This will be something you remember, and it will hopefully inspire you to do something that you haven't done before this coming year," Fish said.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online on the Fremont Theater's website.