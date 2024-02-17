'Beautiful opening day': Cal Poly Baseball brings the community together with rare doubleheader

It’s opening day for Cal Poly baseball as a new year for the Mustangs brings about new excitement for baseball fans in the community.

It was a beautiful day for baseball as the Mustangs hosted the Missouri Tigers to begin their season.

Friday afternoon’s games brought in longtime fans of the program.

“The baseball field looks excellent," said longtime fan Vance Robinson. "The grass, you can smell it. What a beautiful opening day.”

Some students also had their first taste of Cal Poly baseball.

“I think the vibes are immaculate here. It's a great day to play baseball. The sun's out, and we're here with some friends,” said Cal Poly junior Davis Desouza.

Opening day looks a little different this year with a rare doubleheader.

“It never rains in California, so not very often is there a doubleheader on opening day,” Robinson laughed.

Thanks to the impending storm, Monday’s scheduled game against the Tigers was moved up to Friday, giving fans like Fred Fink and Ron Lacey a double play of baseball to open the season.

“Just being present and seeing these guys and playing good baseball,” Lacey said about why he enjoys coming to Cal Poly games.

“I feel a connection with some of the players on the team. I've got to know a couple of them,” Fink added.

The Mustangs are picked to finish seventh in the Big West with U.C. Santa Barbara picked to win the conference. Head Coach Larry Lee is in his 22nd season with the program.