Bishop's Peak Elementary celebrates new outdoor learning space

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District celebrated the unveiling of its brand-new outdoor learning space at Bishop's Peak Elementary School on Friday.

The event included a short ceremony and tours of the new site, which features raised garden beds, outdoor seating, instructional stations, and more.

School officials say the outdoor space will support science and nutrition instruction, with students getting a chance to participate in hands-on garden activities.

"It's not the same. If you were to show a video of a garden or people gardening, you know, and producing fruits and vegetables, they actually can see it and be a part of it here," said Superintendent Eric Prater, San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

The new space was made possible through district collaboration and community support, with a shared goal of creating an inspiring space for students.

