Blues baseball team offers free bike valet to ease San Luis Obispo parking crunch

San Luis Obispo street parking is already at a premium, but on nights with a baseball game, the few open spots in the neighborhood just off Laurel Lane disappear fast.

The San Luis Obispo Blues are responding by encouraging fans to arrive on two wheels instead of four, offering a free bike valet service right next to the baseball field at Sinsheimer Park off Laurel Lane between Broad Street and Johnson Avenue near the YMCA.

KSBY Vehicles are packed in front of residences along Helena Street in the Sinsheimer neighborhood of SLO when Blues baseball games are underway.

"I like biking to Blues games because you get exercise before you watch the game," Weston Marshall told KSBY, as biking is his family's primary form of transportation.

"We've always biked. We live in SLO, and it's easy to do it and it's always just been our way of life here!" said Weston's mom, Morgan Marshall.

The Blues' bike guardian and intern, Jake Long, tells KSBY that the bike valet service is, "Absolutely free, free of charge!"

At least two interns are positioned in the bike valet area to guard up to 50 bikes per game.

KSBY Blues patrons utilize the free bike valet service at baseball games at Sinsheimer Park

Nico Calanchini, General Manager for the Blues, tells KSBY that the team expects to expand the bike valet's capacity in 2027.

The system works so well that even at peak efficiency, fans and their bikes may need to wait in line to check in or check out. Those we spoke with said the reassurance that their bike will not be stolen is worth any wait.

The program's goal is to reduce the number of people driving to the ballpark, where there is no single large parking lot for only baseball patrons, as the small lot nearby is shared with those using Sinsheimer Pool and the park.

Many of those who arrive by car park on neighborhood streets instead, and on any given game night, cars are regularly parked in violation of California's AB413 "Daylighting" law, which prohibits vehicles from parking within 20 feet of a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

While the traffic in the neighborhood may be frustrating for residents, the ballpark also has its perks, including free fireworks from time to time, visible for miles. The Blues' next fireworks night is July 3; however, at the time of publication, that game is already sold out, yet there is another scheduled fireworks game on July 25. More details can be found on the BLUES WEBSITE HERE.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

