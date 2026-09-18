Bob Jones Trail "City to the Sea" connection breaks ground

Local and regional leaders broke ground on Thursday on the Bob Jones Trail "City to the Sea" connection, marking the start of construction on one of San Luis Obispo County's most anticipated bicycle and pedestrian projects.

The new trail segment will complete a seamless route along San Luis Obispo Creek, linking two existing trail sections, a 2.5-mile stretch from Avila Beach to Highway 101 and a 1-mile section from Prado Road to Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

The connection is also considered an important step toward a future bicycle and pedestrian link between the City of San Luis Obispo and the Five Cities area.

Community members have advocated for the trail's completion for decades, with planning for the final segment beginning in 2010.

"Community support is what carried this project past the finish line. The completed 'City to the Sea' vision will provide a more welcoming connection for residents and visitors, while enhancing how people experience, travel, and enjoy San Luis Obispo County," SLOCOG Executive Director Peter Rodgers said.

The project is a partnership between the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), San Luis Obispo County Public Works, County Parks and Recreation, the California Transportation Commission, Caltrans District 5, and community advocates.

Total funding for the project comes from three sources: $18 million from the California Transportation Commission, $16.8 million from SLOCOG, and $5 million from the County of San Luis Obispo. A portion of the funding was allocated through the California Transportation Commission's Active Transportation Program, a grant program designed to encourage walking and biking.

Phase 1 of construction is expected to be completed in 2028.