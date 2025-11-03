Break-in causes 'extensive' damage at San Luis Obispo bike shop

A San Luis Obispo bike shop is asking for the community’s help following a weekend break-in.

Art's Cyclery on Short Street has been open in the city since 1982. The owners tell KSBY that at around 4 a.m. Sunday, a pickup truck backed through the front of the store.

Security camera footage shows the truck pulling into the parking lot and then backing into the front door of the building.

The people in the truck can then be seen trying to enter the store, but are stopped by a gate.

The owners say nothing was stolen, but the damage to the front of the building is extensive.

"Typically with a break-in, like, theft of goods is the main impact. With this one, it's recouping the cost of the entire door that they drove through and the scissor gate and our front counter and, yeah, just a bunch of, like, electrical damage,” said Art’s Cyclert co-owner Trevor Roland.

The owners of the store and San Luis Obispo police are asking anyone with information on who may be responsible for the break-in to contact them as the investigation is ongoing.

