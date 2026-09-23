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Car fire on Highway 101 in SLO prompts mandatory evacuations

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KSBY
Cuesta Grade fire, Sept. 23, 2026
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UPDATE (2:44 p.m.) - Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Zone LPF 004 due to the Grade Fire.

CAL FIRE SLO reports the fire has already burned more than 40 acres and has the potential to burn 100 acres.

According to Caltrans, the northbound lanes have been reduced to one lane.

People are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.


ORIGINAL STORY: A car fire is spreading to grass on the top of the Cuesta Grade.

The flames apparently broke out from underneath the vehicle on Highway 101 around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the CHP the flames have spread to the nearby hillside.

Fire crews are currently on scene trying to put out the flames.

Traffic northbound on Highway 101 is backed up. According to the CHP two lanes of Highway 101 in the area are being temporarily closed.

This is a developing story we will have updates as we get them.

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