Breaking News: Power out at Cuesta College and nearby area

UPDATE ( 2:47 p.m.) - According to Cuesta College's website the power outage is expected through 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Classes at the San Luis Obispo campus are cancelled for the rest of the day.

—

The power is out at Cuesta College and the Highway 1 area in San Luis Obispo.

According to the PG&E outage map the outage was first reported around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

A crew is on scene working to restore power.

The PG&E outage map shows almost 300 customers are impacted in the area.

Cuesta College has posted on their website about the outage.

You can find the latest on the outage here: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outage-status/?etor=etor_3_reoccurring_outages#current