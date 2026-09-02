Breaking News: Power outage impacts more than 1,000 people in San Luis Obispo

A power outage has just been reported in the San Luis Obispo area impacting more than 1,100 customers according to the PG&E website.

The outage extends from the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport area through Edna Valley and Price Canyon Road.

Airport officials tell KSBY News despite the power outage it is normal operations at the airport.

The power outage was reported around noon on Wednesday, September 2.

According to the PG&E website their crews are working on it, the estimated restoration time is 5:15 p.m.

For a look at the outage location and updates click here: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outage-tools/outage-map/