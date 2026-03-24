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Broad Street partially closed in San Luis Obispo for crash investigation

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San Luis Obispo Police Department
San Luis Obispo police closed a portion of Broad Street at Caudill Street for a crash investigation on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.
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The San Luis Obispo Police Department has closed a portion of Broad Street for a traffic collision investigation at Caudill Street.

Southbound Broad is closed at Woodbridge Street, and police are rerouting traffic through the neighborhood to bypass the closure.

The northbound lanes of Broad are open.

Police say it's unknown how long the closure will remain in place.

The crash happened at about 8:55 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

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