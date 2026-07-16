Brush fire breaks out near homes in San Luis Obispo

A brush fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. in the Terrace Hills neighborhood of San Luis Obispo on Thursday, July 16.

Multiple fire crews quickly responded and about 45 minutes later the fire was contained to about 2.5 acres.

Some community members living in the area were told to shelter-in-place temporarily during the fire.

"We're just getting into the dry season right now. We locally have seen more fires in North County but the humidity is dropping, the moisture content in the fuels is decreasing so the possibility of fires...we're gettin' there we're getting into fire season," said Joe Little with the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

There were no injuries or property damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.