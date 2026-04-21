Buena Vista Estates becomes San Luis Obispo’s first Firewise Community

San Luis Obispo has its first official Firewise Community, a designation aimed at improving neighborhood resilience against wildfires.

Buena Vista Estates, a 27-home homeowners association near Terrace Hill, earned the classification after months of preparation and collaboration with local emergency services.

For longtime resident Melissa Maino, who has lived in her Buena Vista Estates home for more than 20 years, becoming Firewise was a natural choice.

“I don’t see a downside," she said.

City of San Luis Obispo Emergency Services Manager Joe Little says it's simple.

“It doesn’t have to be done all at once, but we’re making those efforts, we’re making those choices or making Firewise choices,” Little said.

The Firewise recognition is part of a national program encouraging communities to reduce wildfire risks.

Little says the process typically takes about six months and includes educational meetings, help filling out the application, and property assessments to identify ways to make homes more fire-safe.

“Overall, you’re going for resilience,” Little explained. “You’re going to make your neighborhood more survivable if a fire does come.”

Maino has already taken steps to clear high-risk vegetation and is planning further work, including trimming large oak trees. Like many Central Coast homeowners, she’s faced challenges with wildfire insurance. Her previous insurer stopped offering coverage in California.

Little notes that Firewise designation can offer modest benefits for homeowners seeking insurance: small discounts on wildfire coverage and increased chances of retaining policies during renewal.

If you are interested in learning more about how to make your neighborhood Firewise, click here.