Burglary suspect found sleeping in garage allegedly fights officers

A man accused of burglarizing a San Luis Obispo home was arrested Sunday morning after police say he was found sleeping in a detached garage with stolen property and later fought officers during his arrest.

Police responded just before 10 a.m. on June 7 to the 1300 block of Stafford Street after a resident discovered a man sleeping on a couch inside a detached garage.

The resident reported that items had been taken from the apartment overnight and found evidence the suspect had entered the home, eaten food, and used the bathroom.

Officers located the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Corey Medina, at a bus stop on the 500 block of California Boulevard.

When officers attempted to detain Medina who they say is homeless, he allegedly resisted, fought with officers, and tried to take off before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody.

Medina was booked into Jail on felony charges of first-degree burglary and resisting arrest.